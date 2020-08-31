Galaxy Z Fold 2 Prototype Image Leak Reveals It Supports the S-Pen, but Samsung Omitted the Feature Due to Technical Limitations

Earlier rumors talking about the lack of S-Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 ended up being true when Samsung’s second foldable flagship became official. However, lack of support for the stylus doesn’t mean the Korean giant wasn’t aggressively testing out the feature on the premium foldable handset. The tipster Chun has now shown a Galaxy Z Fold 2 prototype that reveals some of the S-Pen’s functions. Unfortunately, no consumer will be able to get their hands on it.

Different Pen and Marker Icons Appear in Leaked, but Blurry Image of the Alleged Galaxy Z Fold 2, Revealing Support for the S-Pen

According to the image shared by Chun, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 2 prototype has S-Pen support because if you look at the bottom, there are several pen and marker icons provided, possibly to allow users to change the thickness of the font when using the S-Pen to take down notes or simply use it for scribbling. One possible reason why the S-Pen isn’t supported on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is that the foldable flagship doesn’t have a durable enough glass.

Sure, Samsung has employed the use of Gorilla Glass Victus on the smaller display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, while using Ultra-Thin Glass technology on the larger, primary screen but the bigger panel most likely wouldn’t be able to withstand the pressure at which the S-Pen’s pointer would be applied, possibly puncturing the screen in almost no time and repeating the same fiasco that Samsung experienced when officially launching the Galaxy Fold.

So the S-Pen for the Z Fold2 rumours were right after all. One of the Z Fold2 prototype does have the S-Pen support, but sadly TM Roh ditch it for some reason. Hopefully the Z Fold2 next year will support the S-Pen to make it the the Note series replacement. pic.twitter.com/L6MctGGKKf — Chun (@chunvn8888) August 28, 2020

There are rumors that Samsung will phase out its Galaxy Note line, along with a report stating that S-Pen support will be introduced for the 2021 Galaxy Z Fold 3. While bringing stylus support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t necessarily mean that Samsung will outright discontinue the Galaxy Note family forever, it does show that the Korean giant isn’t willing to make this feature exclusive to just one series of premium smartphones.

News Source: Twitter (Chun)