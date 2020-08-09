Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Both Use World’s First LTPO Display – Refresh Rate Can Seamlessly Switch Between 1Hz and 120Hz

Samsung continues to make strides in improving both the display quality as well as the technological aspect to experience the smartphone experience for its loyal customer base. There were a significant number of rumors running around stating that Samsung would employ the use of LTPO screens on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to make it extremely power-efficient. Fortunately, the same technology exists on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and it has way more benefits than just just conserving battery life.

LTPO Display on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Will Switch to 1Hz When Static Images Are Shown

Tipster Ice Universe confirmed the presence of LTPO display technology on both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, while also stating that the refresh rate will switch between values depending on what kind of content is being shown on the display. He further says that if the user is viewing a normal image, the refresh rate will reduce to as low as 1Hz and increase to 11Hz when needed. When viewing dynamic content, such as videos or when streaming, that refresh rate will switch between 30Hz and 60Hz. With some content being able to playback at 60FPS consistently, this LTPO technology will come in real handy.

Lastly, if and when you're playing games on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the refresh rate will switch between 48Hz and 120Hz. Some popular gaming titles for Android are able to get played at 120FPS so this will no doubt deliver an enjoyable gaming experience on both devices, though we believe that thanks to the extra screen real estate on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, that gaming experience should shift into fifth gear.

Also, both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are powerful enough to play games at 120FPS comfortably. The Note 20 Ultra is available in both the Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 990 variants with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available with only the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Samsung's biggest rival in the smartphone space, Apple, is also expected to switch to LTPO technology for future iPhones but according to a previous report, these models won't arrive before late 2021.

Do you think more phone makers should pursue LTPO display technology and incorporate them in future flagships? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Ice Universe