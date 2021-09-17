Samsung Deserves Credit Should Pixel 6 Series is a Success

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 6 series next month. This is going to be the first flagship Pixel phone in some time from Google, and the company has claimed that the Tensor chip is made in-house, however, we do know that Samsung also has a part to play in it. However, when you look at it, Samsung is not only just being limited to providing the chipset to Google, as there is more to it.

Aside from helping Google out with the chipset needs, Samsung has also provided the 5G modem that goes in both phones. Now, we have also heard speculations that the Pixel 6 Pro is going to sport an E5 LTPO panel from Samsung.

Install One UI 4.0 Beta on Galaxy S21 Phones [How To]

Google Pixel 6 Series is Not Out Yet But It Reminds Me of the Samsung Galaxy Nexus

Not just that, there are speculations that Google's Tensor could very well be an unreleased Samsung Exynos processor, and considering how Samsung is helping with the manufacturing and providing parts for the phones, there is enough evidence to suggest that should Pixel 6 series achieve the success with these phones, Samsung would largely be contributed to it.

Further, there are reports that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are going to use Samsung's GN1 camera as their main sensor that sports a 50-megapixel resolution.

Now, this is not the first time a major smartphone company is providing parts. Samsung is also known for providing Apple with the LTPO displays that have been used in the iPhone 13. The reason why things are a bit different here is that Google is relying on Samsung to provide almost all the major parts for the smartphone and I am looking forward to seeing just how much Pixel 6 manages to succeed.

In case you have missed it, Google is already riding the hype train with the phone, by releasing 10,000 packets of potato chips in Japan, to actually displaying both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in its store in NYC. The company truly has faith in the phone, as a long-term Android user, I just hope Google manages to deliver a great experience.