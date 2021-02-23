Samsung Unveils ISOCELL GN2 Sensor with Better Autofocus and Lowlight Performance

When you are talking about smartphone cameras, Samsung has been giving some competition to Sony now. They have easily become one of the best camera sensor manufacturers in the market with a heap of sensors under the hood. You can get sensors ranging from 32-megapixel and going all the way up to 108-megapixel. However, Samsung is not willing to stop because they want the top stop, and in the latest news, the company has announced a new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

The New ISOCELL GN2 Sensor from Samsung is a Step in the Right Direction for Smartphone Cameras

If you are wondering, the sensor serves as a direct successor to last year's ISOCELL GN1, and this one has some notable improvements under the hood. For starters, you are getting an increased pixel size, improved autofocusing performance, as well as better HDR capture, along with other notable benefits. The megapixel count remains the same, but Samsung is pairing it with a larger 1/1.2 sensor and a bigger 1.4-micron pixel size, which will help with low light performance.

Samsung Reportedly Developing Foldable Displays for Google With a 7.6-inch Screen

In addition to that, when used in a 4-in-1 pixel binning configuration, the sensor doubles the pixel size to 2.4-micron to give brighter images with increased light sensitivity. Samsung also offers a hybrid 100-megapixel mode that employs a re-mosaic algorithm to create three separate layers of 50-megapixel frames in green, red, and blue, and then upscales them to a final, high-resolution 100-megapixel image.

The ISOCELL GN2 also brings the new Dual Pixel Pro technology for phase detection autofocus (PDAF). Samsung has stated how this technology allows all-directional focusing by splitting the pixels vertically and diagonally, contributing to quicker focus in low-light and improved tracking for moving objects.

HDR performance has also seen an upgrade as the ISOCELL GN2 sensor can now capture high-contrast scenes with an increased dynamic range through the staggered-HDR feature. The feature captures multiple frames in short, middle, and long exposures using rolling shutters and then strikes the perfect shot by creating the most balanced highlights and -shadows.

Moving on, the ISOCELL GN2 sensor can use the Smart ISO feature, which allows the camera to take both high and low ISO values to quickly create a high dynamic range image while keeping the motion artifacts at the lowest. The Smart ISO Pro also promises good results in extreme low-light situations by quickly taking and processing multiple frames in high ISO.

Samsung’s Custom AMD GPU for Flagship Smartphones May Debut in June, According to Tipster

Finally, the ISOCELL GN2 sensor will be cable of shooting 8K videos, 1080p videos at 480 frames per second, or 4K at 120 frames per second. The sensor is now in mass production, and even though Samsung has not detailed when we can start seeing it in commercial phones, but if we are to guess, the upcoming Mi 11 Ultra could be the first phone to sport this sensor.

You can read more about the new sensor by going here.