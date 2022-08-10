Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro With Temperature Sensor, Sapphire Glass, More

Today, Samsung has seen fit to announce its latest Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a boatload of forward-facing changes and improvements. The company is gradually working its way to better compete against the Apple Watch. The Galaxy Watch 5 series runs Wear OS powered by Samsungs OneUI Watch4.5 and brings major new features to the table. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung's New Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Feature Enhanced Durability, Improved Health Tracking Features, and Much More

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro feature a wide range of changes compared to the previous model. The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a bigger 45mm display. All models feature Sapphire Crystal glass for enhanced durability with a Super AMOLED display. The display supports Always-On compatibility to show content when you raise your wrist.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Watch 5 series run Wear OS powered by Samsung's OneUI Watch 4.5. Samsung has also incorporated new health sensors and tracking capabilities. The new Galaxy Watch now comes with Sleep Coaching, measuring Blood Pressure, Body Composition, ECG, Sweat Loss, and Blood Oxygen. In addition to this, the wearables now come with an infrared temperature sensor for accurate results. The increased surface area for the sensors below allows for accurate readings using the Advanced Samsung BioActive Sensors.

In terms of internals, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are powered by the Exynos W920 chip with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 40mm model features a 284mAh battery and the 44mm 410mAh battery. The biggest battery of all is housed in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro coming in at 590mAh. In addition, the 40mm model is available in Graphite, Silver, and Pink color options while the bigger 44mm model is available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver. You can check out more details on technical specifications here.

Take note that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a handful of features tailored for the bigger display. It features a wide selection of watch faces, a compass, and much more. You also get Route Workout for pre-set routes, turn-by-turn directions with vibration and voice guides, and a new Track Back features that lets you return safely to the way you came from. In addition to this, the wearable is available in Titanium finish for enhanced durability and comes in two color options - Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. Samsung is also working to enhance the Wear OS experience by enhancing the collection of apps that are available on the Play Store.

As for availability, all Galaxy Watch 5 models will be available starting August 26. The Galaxy Watch 5 will start at $279 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available at $449. The company has also announced its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, so be sure to check that out as well.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new Galaxy Watch options? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.