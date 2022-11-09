Galaxy Watch 5 Metal Bands are Finally in the U.S.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series is one of the best if you are looking for smartwatches that are not made by Apple. They were launched only recently and they arrived with a number of different materials with metal not being included. Now, Samsung has decided to launch a few new metal straps for the Galaxy Watch 5, as well as the pro variant. The straps are finally available in the U.S.

You Can Make Your Galaxy Watch 5 a Lot Classier with the New Titanium and Milanese Mesh Bracelets

For those interested to pick up the Metal Link Bracelet, it is going to cost you $299 and will only be available in black and white. Titanium and a magnetic buckle are what add up to the cost. This bracelet is almost touching what users normally pay for bracelets of entry-level luxury watches. Sadly, the support is limited to just the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and it will only be available in medium and large sizes. Thankfully, you do have adjustment options available using links with a push button mechanism. Honestly, the bracelet does look really cool and reminds me of some of the bracelets that are made by Strapcode, but $299 is certainly not a cheap price for it.

You can have a look at it below.

If you are looking for something more affordable, there is a traditional Milanese Mesh brand that Samsung is also offering; this one is available for $99 and is made out of stainless steel. A bit more expensive when you compare it to other Milanese Mesh bracelets in the market from mass producers like WatchGecko and Strapcode. You can check that one here. The Milanese is available in black and silver with a magnetic buckle.

At the time of writing, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users can get their hands on these new straps should they wish to add a bit classier look to their smartwatches.

I personally love the Titanium offering, considering how the metal is a lot lighter and tougher than stainless steel, however, the biggest concern here is that it will pick up scratches rather fast, so that is one thing that you have to keep in mind.

Do you think at $299 and $99, the new bracelets are better as first-party options or you are going to go ahead and get something cheaper from a third-party retailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.