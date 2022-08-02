Menu
Galaxy Watch 5 Charger Will Use USB Type-C and Deliver Faster Charging

Furqan Shahid
Aug 2, 2022
The Galaxy Watch 5 series is just a week or so away from its launch and so far, we have enough idea about what the device is going to look like, how much it is going to cost, and how the rotating bezel is probably going away for good. Now, we know just how fast the charging speed is going to be, and for those who like faster-charging devices, we have good news for you.

Galaxy Watch 5 to Offer Faster Charging Speeds

According to a renowned source SnoopyTech, we now know what the charging method of the device is going to be like. We already knew that the new smartwatch is going to have an updated charger but we did not know much about the charging speed of the Galaxy Watch 5, and well, that changes today.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will be able to charge at 10W, this is twice as fast as the charging speed on the Galaxy Watch 4, and while there is no direct comparison available right now, the source does say that the charger will be able to fill up your battery to 45% in just 30 minutes, which is impressive, to say the least.

Another major change that we are seeing here is that the Galaxy Watch 5 is finally shifting to USB Type-C and for those who do not know, the chargers for older smartwatches were using USB Type-A, so that is another thing that we have, as an upgrade.

Snoopy has also mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 5 is going to cost $349 CAD for the 40mm variant, and $389 CAD for the 44mm variant. The Watch 5 Pro will be going for $559 CAD in the base, stainless steel model.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new smartwatches alongside the new foldable phones, as well as a new pair of true-wireless earbuds. For those interested, you can now book your wearables, and your new smartphone by heading over here.

