Menu
Company

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro Leak in Fresh Press Renders

Furqan Shahid
Aug 5, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro Leak in Fresh Press Renders

The semi-annual Galaxy Unpacked is only five days away and so far, we have had the pleasure of looking at almost all the aspects of the upcoming devices. Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these devices have leaked in one way or another over the past couple of weeks and today, all of these devices have leaked once again, in full, fresh press renders, and well, you cannot say that you do not know about what is happening.

This is Your First Look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and All the Other Devices Samsung is Launching in Five Days

The leak is coming from none other than Evan Blass who went ahead and published the fresh press renders of all the devices that are going to be launching including the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The best part? These renders show the devices in every possible color that Samsung has in stores for us, at least on launch.

Related StoryAli Salman
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

We can start with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all its glory.

You can see the phone in what appears to be gold/beige, graphite, and black. Of course, the actual color names would be different once Samsung announces them at the event.

Next up, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all colors.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Flip gets more playful colors including pink gold, cloud blue, black, and bora purple. Of course, Samsung would be using a different naming scheme for these colors.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery and Chipset Information Leak

Now, we look at the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which will only be available in just 2 variants.

The Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, is available in a number of fun colors that you can look at below.

Last but not the least, we have the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that are going to be available in a standard set of colors. Have a look at them below.

The Buds 2 Pro will be available in purple, black, and white. A color scheme that we have expected from Samsung for some time now.

Now that we are done looking at all the main devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 series, and Buds 2 Pro, it is time to start paying attention to the accessories that Samsung will be unveiling for these devices.

This is all for now. I believe that this leak sums up everything that you would want to see about the upcoming devices. Remember, the Galaxy Unpacked is going live on 10th August, so we are only 5 days away. Meanwhile, if you want to go ahead and reserve your device, you can go ahead and do that here.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order