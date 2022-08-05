Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro Leak in Fresh Press Renders

The semi-annual Galaxy Unpacked is only five days away and so far, we have had the pleasure of looking at almost all the aspects of the upcoming devices. Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these devices have leaked in one way or another over the past couple of weeks and today, all of these devices have leaked once again, in full, fresh press renders, and well, you cannot say that you do not know about what is happening.

This is Your First Look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and All the Other Devices Samsung is Launching in Five Days

The leak is coming from none other than Evan Blass who went ahead and published the fresh press renders of all the devices that are going to be launching including the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The best part? These renders show the devices in every possible color that Samsung has in stores for us, at least on launch.

We can start with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all its glory.

You can see the phone in what appears to be gold/beige, graphite, and black. Of course, the actual color names would be different once Samsung announces them at the event.

Next up, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all colors.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Flip gets more playful colors including pink gold, cloud blue, black, and bora purple. Of course, Samsung would be using a different naming scheme for these colors.

Now, we look at the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which will only be available in just 2 variants.

The Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, is available in a number of fun colors that you can look at below.

Last but not the least, we have the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that are going to be available in a standard set of colors. Have a look at them below.

The Buds 2 Pro will be available in purple, black, and white. A color scheme that we have expected from Samsung for some time now.

Now that we are done looking at all the main devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 series, and Buds 2 Pro, it is time to start paying attention to the accessories that Samsung will be unveiling for these devices.

This is all for now. I believe that this leak sums up everything that you would want to see about the upcoming devices. Remember, the Galaxy Unpacked is going live on 10th August, so we are only 5 days away. Meanwhile, if you want to go ahead and reserve your device, you can go ahead and do that here.