Galaxy Z Flip 4 Goes Official With Faster, Efficient SoC, Bigger Battery, Upgraded Primary Camera, More

Omar Sohail
Aug 10, 2022
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Goes Official With Faster, Efficient SoC, Bigger Battery, Upgraded Primary Camera, More

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 represents the clamshell foldable smartphone that Samsung gradually improved, and now, the company has introduced its best iteration yet. The handset ships with powerful hardware, a bigger battery, and improved optics, all of which are likely to attract a fresh customer base. Let us get into the details real quick.

Samsung Managed to Made Significant Changes to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, All While Retaining the Same Design

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features two displays. The cover area is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED part with a 512 x 260 resolution. The primary screen measures 6.7 inches diagonally and has a FHD+ 2640 x 1080 resolution while also supporting a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. The build quality comprises of Armor Aluminum Frame, coupled with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, and Samsung has incorporated changes that gives the Galaxy Z Flip 4 IP68 dust and water resistance. At the side, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Underneath the hood, Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is limited to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM for some reason, with a 512GB maximum storage option available for customers in the future. The battery is a 3,700mAh cell, making it larger than the unit running in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung claims that with a 25W power brick, or higher, you can get up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Other technologies like wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare are also supported. As for the camera, Samsung has improved the 12MP main sensor, as it now features 0.4µm bigger individual pixels than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The ultrawide-angle unit remains the same as the one present in the predecessor, sporting a maximum resolution of 12MP, with a 123-degree field-of-view (FOV). The front camera is a 10MP shooter with an 80-degree FOV. Apart from wireless charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be topped up using the USB-C port.

For connectivity, you have the usual; 5G modem with 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The software that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will use is Samsung’s custom One UI 4.1.1 based on Android.

galaxy-z-flip-4-5-2
galaxy-z-flip-4-2-2
galaxy-z-flip-4-3-2
galaxy-z-flip-4-4-2
2 of 9

Available Colors, Pricing, and Release Date

Samsung has offered multiple customization offers for customers who purchase the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Apart from this, the standard colors are Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Gold. The finishes that you can customize are given as follows.

  • Front and back panel
  • Butter Yellow/Bespoke Yellow
  • Brick Red
  • Khaki Green
  • Navy
  • White
  • Hinge and frame
  • Black (matte finish)
  • Silver
  • Gold

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will officially go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26. The base model’s price is unchanged from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, starting at $999.99. While we will continue to update this post with more information, we want our readers to let us know what they think about the latest launch in the comments.

