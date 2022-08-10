Menu
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Official with Premium Design and Ultimate Listening Experience

Uzair Ghani
Aug 10, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are now official.

Audiophiles will be pleased to learn that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are now official. Here's everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Features a New Premium Design and Hi-Fi 24-bit Audio Support and New Samsung Seamless Codec

Samsung has a knack for upgrading the Galaxy Buds lineup every single year and we can't praise them enough for it. Now, the company is taking things further the announcement of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro that pushes the Buds Pro experience to a whole new level.

According to Samsung, the new Buds Pro2 feature a premium design that is compact, making them perfect for wearing for extended periods of time. This is an extremely important thing as it makes the earphones fit nicely in most ears too. Samsung says that the design is 15% smaller compared to before and that reduction in size prevents rotation allowing you to wear them in high stress situations like running, working out and more.

This time around, Samsung is stepping up audio quality as well. With support for Hi-Fi 24-bit audio and a new Samsung seamless codec, you can rest assured that your songs and everything you listen to will be in the highest quality possible - where it is applicable. This happens over Bluetooth, no fancy new wireless standards at all.

Samsung is also adding support for SmartThings with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. What this means is, if you do lose your Buds2 Pro, you can locate them on a map using the SmartThings network. Think of AirPods and Find My and you'll know what we are talking about here. This is a fantastic inclusion and one which should help you find your Galaxy Buds2 Pro in case you lose them.

Just like the AirPods, you get a new Auto Switch feature, allowing you to connect and switch between your phone, tablet or even your TV seamlessly. No more fiddling around the settings menu and this is one of those features which should be standard on every single platform. Glad to see Samsung getting onboard the auto-switching bandwagon.

Last but not the least, you get active noise cancelling with the Buds2 Pro, allowing you to block the outside world and attend your calls in crystal clear quality. If you've never ever experienced active noise cancelling before, then you can make a start with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Samsung has a pretty cool infographic showing off all the features which you must check out below:

Galaxy Buds2 Pro Colors

Samsung is going to sell the Galaxy Buds2 Pro in three colors - Graphite, White and Bora Purple.

Galaxy Buds2 Price and Availability

You will be pleased to learn that you can pre-order the Galaxy Buds2 Pro today for a price of $229.99. The Buds will become available on the 26th of August.

