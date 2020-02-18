Romero’s Empire of Sin Delayed to Fall 2020 From Its Previous Spring Window

Empire of Sin, the strategy game in development at Romero Games, has been delayed from its previous Spring 2020 release window to this Fall season.

The news came out of Paradox Interactive's 2019 year-end report, which was published today. In a separate press release, Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud said:

We at Paradox Interactive, along with our partners at Romero Games, have an ambitious vision for Empire of Sin and decided together that more development time is needed. This will allow us to deliver the game that our community deserves and meets our standards.

Brenda Romero of Romero Games added:

The challenge in making a game like no one has made before is exactly that - making a game no one has made before. It takes time to get everything right and presents us with some unique opportunities. I am grateful we are taking the additional time to polish. The support and enthusiasm our community has shown thus far for Empire of Sin is incredible. We hope that once you’re let loose in Chicago and see the world we’ve created, you’ll believe it was worth the wait!

Empire of Sin easily made our list of Most Anticipated Strategy/Simulation Games due in 2020. In a recent interview from PDXCON 2019, John Romero explained to Wccftech:

It's my wife's game, she's the lead designer and she's been wanting to make this game for twenty years. Her favourite tv show is the Sopranos, she loves Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders, all that stuff. So she’s been excited for the longest time. She even grew up on the border between the US and Canada right where they used to ship alcohol across the border during prohibition. So even the town she lived in has a history running alcohol. So she’s wanted to make a game like this for a long time and she’s also a huge fan of the Civ series. She worked on Jagged Alliance 1 and 2, and obviously XCOM is a really good example of the combat system. Everyone likes XCOM's combat and it's just a lot of really good influences put together in one place.