Rockstar Will Give Back 5% of GTA Online and Red Dead Online Revenue for COVID-19 Relief

Rockstar Games, the game development studio known for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead franchises (in addition to L.A. Noire, Bully, Max Payne 3, Midnight Club, Manhunt and State of Emergency) announced the upcoming donation of 5% of the revenue from online purchases made in GTA Online and Red Dead Online in the months of April and May for COVID-19 relief.

The Rockstar Games community is at the center of everything we do. We love seeing players immersed in exploration of our virtual worlds and connecting with each other through them. As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities across North America, the UK, India and beyond being deeply affected. Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can.

Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis. As things progress, we will share more on these efforts.

Thank you for your support, and we wish you and your families health and safety.