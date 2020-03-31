The Outer Worlds Switch Releases on June 5; Huge Day-One Patch Detailed

The Outer Worlds Switch will be released both physically and digitally on June 5th, Obsidian Entertainment and Nintendo have announced.

The Switch version of the action-RPG was delayed earlier this year due to COVID-19 impacting the Virtuos team working on the Switch port. While the title would initially only be released digitally, publisher Private Division later confirmed that it would also release on cartridge.

In a new blog post on Obsidian’s website, the developer has now announced the game’s new global release date on the Switch. In addition, it was announced that those purchasing the game physically will be required to download a rather big day-one patch (up to 6GB), packing gameplay optimizations, additional hi-res textures, and various other fixes.

“We wanted to share an exciting update that we plan on launching The Outer Worlds for the Nintendo Switch on June 5th, 2020”, the blog post reads. “As we prepare for another arrival of new colonists, we have some very important information for those making this journey, specifically for you colonists who prefer your goods in physical form: The retail version The Outer Worlds comes on a physical cartridge, and it will be accompanied by a day one patch that could be up to 6 GB. This patch will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes to provide the employees of Halcyon with the best gameplay experience. Please ensure you have planned accordingly and have available space necessary for the patch.”

The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch will sell for $59.99.

The action-RPG from Microsoft-owned Obsidian Entertainment is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.