Rocket League Sideswipe Announced, Due on iOS/Android Later This Year

Psyonix announced Rocket League Sideswipe, an upcoming mobile-only version of the popular multiplayer game available on PC and consoles, Rocket League.

Due for release on iOS and Android later in 2021, this version of the game is played from a side-scrolling perspective, as you can see in the Alpha gameplay video embedded below. This version of Rocket League reportedly supports fast-paced two-minute matches that can be played in 1v1 or 2v2 teams.

PlayStation 5 120 FPS Option for Previous Gen Games Requires a Full Native Port, Rocket League Developer Says

Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you're a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field. Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play.

A limited-time Regional Alpha test has begun today in Australia and New Zealand for players who've registered their interest via Android's Play Store. In the coming months, testing will gradually progress to beta and eventually include other territories in the lead-up to the game's launch.