Epic Games Store Finally Adding Comprehensive Achievements System Next Week

The Epic Games Store and launcher may have its share of exclusives, but it’s been slow to add features competitors like Steam boast, like an achievement system. Thankfully, that changes next week. Epic has already allowed some developers to add their own achievements to games, but Epic Achievements will be a full, comprehensive system that developers can easily integrate, which should hopefully make them a more-or-less standard thing going forward.

Under Epic’s system, all achievements will earn you XP, with a Platinum being awarded if you earn 1000 XP in a game. Whether that means Platinums are a little easier to get than under some other systems, where “collect every other achievement/trophy” is the usual requirement, remains to be seen. Here’s a bit more official detail on the Epic Achievements system…

Epic Achievements are sorted into four tiers based on their XP value, with the Platinum Achievement being awarded upon earning 1000 XP in a game. Here are the Epic Achievement tiers and the amount of additional XP you get for the Achievement: Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP Games with Epic Achievements have a new Achievements detail page where you can share and track your progress. This page outlines all Epic Achievements available for the game, showcases your progress towards each, and highlights Epic Achievements you’re close to unlocking. Epic Achievements and your Achievement progress per game are now displayed in your library. You can also see all available Epic Achievements on Game Detail Pages while browsing in the store. Keep your eyes out for more updates you’ve been waiting for as we drop new social features and player rewards later this year.

Epic Achievements arrive sometime next week. Rocket League, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Alan Wake Remastered, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, and Zombie Army 4 will support the system at launch.