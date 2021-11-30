Rocket League Sideswipe Launches Globally on Android and iOS

The long-awaited Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game is finally available for everyone on Android and iOS. Psyonix, the team responsible for Rocket League revealed back in March that it was planning on bringing a new, standalone Rocket League experience that would be exclusive to mobile and following the announcement, they opened up Alpha and Beta tests for the game as well in selected regions that allowed users to test the game out before the public release.

Mobile Gamers Can Finally Enjoy the Rocket League Madness with Rocket League Sideswipe

Now, Rocket League Sideswipe is finally available on both iOS and Android, the game is free to play.

Rocket League Sideswipe. Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl — Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

For those wondering, Rocket League Sideswipe will follow the usual car football formula that was adapted from Rocket League. Matches unfold from a side-scroller view with players competing on the field in 1v1 and 2v2 matches. The game will feature fast-paced 2-minute matches. You can decide to play privately with your friends, or you can compete with players around the world using the "Competitive Matches" mode. The game is now available to download for those who are interested in trying it out.

“From the makers of Rocket League, car soccer has been reimagined for mobile devices! Get in the game with the intuitive touch controls. It’s as simple as putting the ball in your opponent’s net, but watch out! Your opponent will try to score too. Hit your boost to go faster, or use it to get off the ground and into the air to pull off some siiiick maneuvers in the air leaving your opponent in awe,”

Rocket League Sideswipe is currently in the pre-season period, and this will allow players to get familiar with the game as well as unlock customization items. As per a statement from Psyonix, the details about Season 1 will be shared soon. For those interested, you can check the game out on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Are you going to try out Rocket League Sideswipe on your phone? Let us know your thoughts below.