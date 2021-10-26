New Returnal Update 2.0 Allows Players to Suspend Their Cycle and Adds a Photo Mode

Returnal Update 2.0 is being rolled out today for Sony's next-gen console, adding a highly demanded new feature to the game alongside a photo mode.

Housemarque’s PlayStation 5 title is by no means an easy game, and ever since its release back in April of this year, players have been asking for a save option. While not directly a save option, today’s update does introduce a feature that allows players to pause their current cycle in order to continue a run later on.

As said, the new 2.0 update also adds a new photo mode to the game, and includes various quality-of-life improvements alongside bug fixes. You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by Housemarque, down below.

Returnal Update 2.0 PlayStation 5 Release Notes New features: Suspend Cycle - Pause the cycle and resume your run later! Photo Mode - Capture the bullet-hell action or the dark beauty of Atropos; compose your shot, apply your favorite filters, and share with the world! This update also includes numerous bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Returnal is available for PlayStation 5 globally now. We reviewed the game upon release and following Returnal's successful debut, Sony announced that it had acquired developer Housemargue.

“Housemarque has flexed its creative palette on a wide range of PlayStation games over the years that have continually showcased the power of our hardware,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The addition of Housemarque to PlayStation Studios reiterates our commitment to elevating the best development teams in the industry and delivering new experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

“With a proven track record of creating original games that feature best-in-class gameplay, Housemarque is a highly-accomplished studio and we couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome them to the PlayStation Studios family,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “With its gripping gameplay, haunting story and unforgiving world, Returnal has captivated the PlayStation audience and we’re looking forward to working alongside the team to bring to life their ambitious creative vision on future projects.”