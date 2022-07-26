Menu
Company

Returnal Steam Deck Reference Discovered in Rumored SteamDB Entry

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 26, 2022
returnal steam deck

Returnal is possibly coming to Steam, and a possible Returnal Steam Deck reference might suggest that it will support Valve’s handheld as well.

Sony’s former PlayStation exclusives are doing amazingly well on PC, and back in May of this year, a SteamDB entry might have suggested that Housemarque’s survival/ roguelike will also be receiving a PC port. As reported, the listing, with the codename “Oregon”, showed various key points related to Returnal, and a recent update to that very SteamDB entry might suggest that it will also receive support for Valve’s Steam Deck. If the “Oregon” entry is indeed related to Returnal coming to Steam at some point, the Steam Deck reference sounds pretty great as we’re sure that fans will love to play Housemarque’s title on the go.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Returnal 3.03 Update Rebalances Tower of Sisyphus Difficulty
returnal steam deck

Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this point so take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. Still, it’s an interesting update that we wanted to share.

Returnal was released for PlayStation 5 back in April of last year, and our very own Kai Powell spoke highly about the title in his review, praising its unique roguelike loop, randomly generated maps, third-person shooting, and more.

In the (un)likely event that Selene perishes before reaching her goal, that isn't the end of her cycle. Bodies left behind to wither and rot on the surface of Atropos can find their way into other player's games, offering a grim reminder of failed runs. Consider the stacked corpses of Selenes that couldn't reach their goal an analog to Dark Souls' bloodstains with the caveat that you can scavenge or avenge the corpse left behind. Avenging a corpse typically leads to summoning in a high leveled enemy that can kill Selene in a few hits, so these aren't worth chasing down until you are confident in the early onset of your character build. Scavenging, on the other hand, gives you some instant loot at the cost of a few pieces of Ether. Unbeknownst to me at the time, I was playing through my own session of Returnal when I received a popup that another reviewer had scavenged my corpse, affecting me with a Parasite in my own game. These corpses simply stopped appearing midway through the game, either due to the online connection servers not being live or me simply surpassing every other reviewer to seek out Returnal's ending by review time, so I couldn't check and see what avenging a corpse does for either player.

Products mentioned in this post

Returnal
USD 70

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order