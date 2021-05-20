Returnal Speedrunner Completes the Game in Just 5 Minutes

Being a roguelike, Returnal is a challenging game, but it seems like it still isn't challenging enough for some skilled players.

Speedrunner MentalToast managed to complete the PlayStation 5 exclusive game developed by Housemarque in around 5 minutes, showcasing an unprecedented level of mastery. You can check out the full playthrough in the video below.

Returnal Update 1.3.7 Fixes Various Progress-Halting Bugs and Other Issues

Returnal has been updated a few hours ago with update 1.3.7, which introduced a number of fixes that you can find detailed below.

Fixed an issue with Deceased Scouts not appearing as often as intended.

After having one of their Deceased Scout corpses scavenged, players will no longer receive a negative-effect parasite on startup.

Fixed an issue where the Ophion boss disappeared after a player uses the Reconstructor during the fight.

Fixed a rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat.

Fixed a small number of issues where players might become stuck in various rooms.

Fixed several issues where the player might encounter a black screen during the credits or whilst playing.

Multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay.

Returnal is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5 worldwide.