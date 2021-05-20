Returnal Speedrunner Completes the Game in Just 5 Minutes
Being a roguelike, Returnal is a challenging game, but it seems like it still isn't challenging enough for some skilled players.
Speedrunner MentalToast managed to complete the PlayStation 5 exclusive game developed by Housemarque in around 5 minutes, showcasing an unprecedented level of mastery. You can check out the full playthrough in the video below.
Returnal has been updated a few hours ago with update 1.3.7, which introduced a number of fixes that you can find detailed below.
- Fixed an issue with Deceased Scouts not appearing as often as intended.
- After having one of their Deceased Scout corpses scavenged, players will no longer receive a negative-effect parasite on startup.
- Fixed an issue where the Ophion boss disappeared after a player uses the Reconstructor during the fight.
- Fixed a rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat.
- Fixed a small number of issues where players might become stuck in various rooms.
- Fixed several issues where the player might encounter a black screen during the credits or whilst playing.
- Multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay.
BREAK THE CYCLE
After crash-landing on a shape-shifting alien planet, Selene finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again she’s defeated, forced to restart her journey every time she dies.
In this roguelike shooter, both the planet and your equipment change with every cycle, forcing you to adapt your play style and take on evolving challenges.
PLAYSTATION®5 IN-GAME FEATURES:
Fast loading: near-instant loading speeds of the PS5™ console get you rapidly back into the action.
Tempest 3D AudioTech: Hear multidirectional 3D Audio with compatible headphones — bullets flying past you, enemies circling overhead, or unseen foes creeping up behind you.
Adaptive triggers: switch between firing modes with a single adaptive trigger – go from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire.
Haptic feedback: sense in-game actions – while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons.
