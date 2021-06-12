Upcoming Returnal Patch 1.4.0 Offers Audio, DualSense and Performance Improvements Alongside Bug Fixes and Tweaks
Returnal patch 1.4.0 for PlayStation 5 will pack various improvements to the game’s audio, DualSense haptics, performance, and more.
The new update for Returnal is slated for a release within two days on Monday, June 14th at 12PM (GMT+3). In addition to the changes and improvements mentioned above, the new patch will also offer changes to Platinum, tweaks, and various bug fixes that have been reported. Changes to the game’s audio and DualSense haptics include improved surround sound support, additional DualSense haptics across cinematics, an improved dynamic range recommendations system, and general audio mix improvements.
Down below you’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by developer Housemarque, for Monday’s 1.4.0 update.
Highlights:
- Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies
- Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed
- Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often
- Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies
- Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count
- UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon
- UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets
- Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending
- Audio: General mix improvements across the experience
- Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience
- Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion
- Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel
- Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system
- Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations
- Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu
Game Balance:
- Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game
- Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses
- Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses - difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience
Misc Bug-fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach
- Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight
- Fixed weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not collecting them
- Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances
- Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room
- Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes
- Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Driver
- Performance improvements, crash fixes, and multiple minor bug fixes
Returnal is available globally for PlayStation 5 now. Be sure to check out Kai Powell’s review in case you haven’t done so yet.
