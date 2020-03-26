Apple released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 last night bringing improvements to Files, CarPlay, and Keyboard, along with new Memoji and several bug fixes and improvements. The updates also bring patches to several security issues. Some of the notable bugs getting addressed with the latest release include:

Arbitrary code execution with system privileges

Arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges

User's private browsing activity may be unexpectedly saved in Screen Time

User may grant website permissions to a site they didn't intend to

A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution

Google Project Zero, Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative, Qihoo 360, Zimperium zLabs, and several other independent researchers have helped the iPhone patching these security bugs.

Apple Officially Announces Universal Purchase Support for Mac and iOS Apps

Here is the complete iOS and iPadOS 13.4 security changelog:

ActionKit Impact: An application may be able to use an SSH client provided by private frameworks Description: This issue was addressed with a new entitlement. CVE-2020-3917: Steven Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) AppleMobileFileIntegrity Impact: An application may be able to use arbitrary entitlements Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2020-3883: Linus Henze (pinauten.de) Bluetooth Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to intercept Bluetooth traffic Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. CVE-2020-9770: Jianliang Wu of PurSec Lab of Purdue University, Xinwen Fu and Yue Zhang of the University of Central Florida CoreFoundation Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges Description: A permissions issue existed. This issue was addressed with improved permission validation. CVE-2020-3913: Timo Christ of Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG Icons Impact: Setting an alternate app icon may disclose a photo without needing permission to access photos Description: An access issue was addressed with additional sandbox restrictions. CVE-2020-3916: Vitaliy Alekseev (@villy21) Icons Impact: A malicious application may be able to identify what other applications a user has installed Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of icon caches. CVE-2020-9773: Chilik Tamir of Zimperium zLabs Image Processing Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2020-9768: Mohamed Ghannam (@_simo36) IOHIDFamily Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-3919: an anonymous researcher Kernel Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-3914: pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of WaCai Kernel Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved state management. CVE-2020-9785: Proteas of Qihoo 360 Nirvan Team libxml2 Impact: Multiple issues in libxml2 Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved size validation. CVE-2020-3910: LGTM.com libxml2 Impact: Multiple issues in libxml2 Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2020-3909: LGTM.com CVE-2020-3911: found by OSS-Fuzz Mail Impact: A local user may be able to view deleted content in the app switcher Description: The issue was resolved by clearing application previews when content is deleted. CVE-2020-9780: an anonymous researcher, Dimitris Chaintinis Mail Attachments Impact: Cropped videos may not be shared properly via Mail Description: An issue existed in the selection of video file by Mail. The issue was fixed by selecting the latest version of a video. CVE-2020-9777 Messages Impact: A person with physical access to a locked iOS device may be able to respond to messages even when replies are disabled Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. CVE-2020-3891: Peter Scott Messages Composition Impact: Deleted messages groups may still be suggested as an autocompletion Description: The issue was addressed with improved deletion. CVE-2020-3890: an anonymous researcher Safari Impact: A user's private browsing activity may be unexpectedly saved in Screen Time Description: An issue existed in the handling of tabs displaying picture in picture video. The issue was corrected with improved state handling. CVE-2020-9775: an anonymous researcher, Marek Wawro (futurefinance.com) and Sambor Wawro of STO64 School Krakow Poland Safari Impact: A user may grant website permissions to a site they didn't intend to Description: The issue was addressed by clearing website permission prompts after navigation. CVE-2020-9781: Nikhil Mittal (@c0d3G33k) of Payatu Labs (payatu.com) Web App Impact: A maliciously crafted page may interfere with other web contexts Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions. CVE-2020-3888: Darren Jones of Dappological Ltd. WebKit Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation. CVE-2020-3894: Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero WebKit Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-3899: found by OSS-Fuzz WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to a cross site scripting attack Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2020-3902: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit) WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-3895: grigoritchy CVE-2020-3900: Dongzhuo Zhao working with ADLab of Venustech WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-3901: Benjamin Randazzo (@____benjamin) WebKit Impact: A download's origin may be incorrectly associated Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions. CVE-2020-3887: Ryan Pickren (ryanpickren.com) WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2020-9783: Apple WebKit Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-3897: Brendan Draper (@6r3nd4n) working with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative WebKit Page Loading Impact: A file URL may be incorrectly processed Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions. CVE-2020-3885: Ryan Pickren (ryanpickren.com)

For more details, head over to the official security page.

Thanks for the tip, Jesse.