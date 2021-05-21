Retailer Already Taking Pre-Orders For GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at Over $2700 US, RTX 3070 Ti For Over $2000 US

A retailer based in Pakistan is taking pre-orders for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards weeks before launch. The cards which the retailer mentions will be base models are priced more than twice their expected MSRP's which means that they are definitely taking advantage of the current supply situation and earning huge profits.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Pre-Order Price Set at Over $2700 US, RTX 3070 Ti For Over $2000 US By Retailer Weeks Before Launch

In our exclusive report yesterday, we stated how the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards will hit retail shelves on 3rd and 10th June, respectively. The company will not take pre-orders but an announcement is expected for the 31st of May.

However, some retailers can't get away with old habits and are taking full advantage of the existing market situation by artificially inflating the prices of existing and upcoming graphics cards. We saw this happen with the GeForce RTX 3060 and now retailers based in Pakistan are doing the same for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. Retailer, Thrift.PK, has stated over on its Facebook page that they are currently taking pre-orders for Palit's GameRock & Gaming Pro cards.

The retailer mentions the following prices for these cards:

RTX 3080 Ti - 420,000 PKR (~$2700 US)

420,000 PKR (~$2700 US) RTX 3070 Ti - 310,000 PKR (~$2000 US)

The prices mentioned above are only for the base models and premium variants are said to be priced even higher. The pricing puts the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at almost twice the MSRP of the RTX 3090 while for the price of the RTX 3070 Ti, you can get almost four RTX 3070 (non-TI) graphics cards (if they were available at MSRP). The retailer states that the stock is limited and delivery will be made in the first week of June for the RTX 3080 Ti and 2nd week of June for the RTX 3070 Ti.

Usually, South Asian retailers and distributors don't care much about official NDA and we are seeing this to be the case over here. While NVIDIA is unable to take any action on the current scalping situation, we hope that at least distributors such as these are dealt with some stricter actions considering that they are officially partnered with Palit who happens to be a big AIB partner of NVIDIA in the region.

These retailers will keep on taking advantage of customers in the region so the only hope is for NVIDIA to take action against Palit (and other manufacturers) who is supplying these retailers with cards and allowing them to sell them weeks ahead of launch at obnoxious prices.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is expected to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of around 250-275W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds should be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. Expect more information to come on these cards in the coming weeks.

