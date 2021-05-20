Exclusive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Availability Details

This is going to be a rather short post. So I got some updates on the *currently* scheduled availability of NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti a couple of days ago and thought I would post them. For those waiting for NVIDIA's high-end lineup and looking forward to wishing dat MSRP was actually available anywhere, it looks like our wait has ended (obvious game of thrones pun, anyone? too stale?).

Other publications have already said that they expect the announcement on May 31 2021 at the Computex Keynote but we have the on-shelf availability dates as well.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti on-shelf by June 3rd, 2021, reviews a day before

As always, NVIDIA is going for a staggered launch with the flagship hard launching on the 3rd of June. The announcement should happen earlier - likely by 31st May

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti on-shelf by June 10th, 2021, reviews a day before

The RTX 3070 Ti is going to be available on shelf almost a week after its older brother. Reviews are going to go live a day before.