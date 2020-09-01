Resident Evil Village Will Be Shown During Tokyo Game Show 2020, Capcom Confirms

Resident Evil Village will be shown once again later this month, Capcom confirmed today.

The Japanese publisher confirmed on Twitter today that the next entry in their popular survival horror series will be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 later this week. The publisher also apologized for not showing the game in August, as originally announced.

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020

Yesterday, a well-known Capcom insider confirmed that there is a Resident Evil Village PlayStation 5 related announcement still to be made. This announcement could be made during a PlayStation 5 event, according to the insider.

Resident Evil Village promises to be much different from the previous entries in the series, featuring new themes and a setting that hasn't been explored in the series before.

Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the best-selling Resident Evil series. The all-new title is currently in development using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, which was used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. RE Engine paired with next-generation console technology will elevate the survival horror experience in Resident Evil Village to new heights, as the title will showcase the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date. The first-person action in RE Village begins when players assume the role of a distraught and shattered Ethan as he seeks to uncover the mysterious new horrors that plague a once peaceful village. Throughout this terrifying journey, players will fight for every breath as they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of next-generation consoles, the detailed realism and relentless feeling of fear will increase with each desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await.

Resident Evil Village launches in 2021 worldwide.