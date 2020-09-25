Resident Evil Village may release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Capcom revealed today.

During the publisher's Tokyo Game Show 2020 event that has been streamed today, members of the development team confirmed that they are trying to bring the game to the two consoles, but nothing has been set in stone as of now. Updates on the matter will be shared at a later time.

During the event, it has also been confirmed that, with Resident Evil Village, the development team is aiming to create something both beautiful and terrifying and, as such, the game will be much scarier than Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. Additionally, the game will feature a greater level of freedom, giving players more chances to explore the village and its surroundings.

This isn't the last we will hear of Village during this year's Tokyo Game Show 2020, which is being held digital due to the current pandemic. On September 27th, Capcom will hold another event that will feature Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition presentations.

In the first segment, we will welcome the development team and bring you the untold stories behind the development of "RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE" and the latest info on the Resident Evil series!

In the second segment, we will welcome special guest Eiko Kano for a guest talk segment! Development team hosts

Tsuyoshi Kanda - Producer

Peter Fabiano - Producer

Resident Evil Village launches on a yet to be confirmed 2021 release date on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.