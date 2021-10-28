Resident Evil Village Ships 5+ Million Units More Quickly Than RE7

CAPCOM announced today that Resident Evil Village, the latest entry in the revered horror franchise, has shipped over five million units globally since its May launch. The Japanese publisher also noted that the game has reached the milestone quicker than its predecessor, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which has now sold over ten million units to date.

In Wccftech's official review of Resident Evil Village, Nathan rated CAPCOM's latest game 9 out of 10.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Packs Familiar Sights for Fans of the Games

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

These are great times for franchise fans. Beyond the recent release of Resident Evil Village, they can also enjoy the CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (now available for streaming on Netflix), the upcoming live-action film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (due in theaters on November 24th in the United States), and a live-action TV series now in production that will focus on Albert Wesker's kids Jade and Billie Wesker.

If you're a Virtual Reality gamer, you may also be interested in the VR mod for RE Engine games like Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7.