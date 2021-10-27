Resident Evil 2 Remake VR Mod Looks Amazing In New Gameplay Video

Resident Evil 2 Remake, as well as other games powered by the RE Engine, are fully playable in VR thanks to a new mod that is currently in early access.

The mod seems to work great already, as showcased in a new video shared by Gamertag VR on YouTube. There is obviously still some work to be done, but it's definitely impressive how this mod makes Resident Evil 2 Remake almost feel like a native VR game.

As already mentioned, this new mod is compatible with all RE Engine games. Brian Tate shared a video showcasing Resident Evil 3 remake running with this mod, which looks just as good with VR as Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Praydog also shared a video of his Monster Hunter Rise demo VR test, which you can check out below.

Resident Evil 4 is the first entry in the long-running series by Capcom to receive an official VR version, and it is not known if it will be followed by ports of other entries in the series. The game is currently available on Oculus Quest 2.