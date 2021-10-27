Resident Evil 2 Remake VR Mod Looks Amazing In New Gameplay Video
Resident Evil 2 Remake, as well as other games powered by the RE Engine, are fully playable in VR thanks to a new mod that is currently in early access.
The mod seems to work great already, as showcased in a new video shared by Gamertag VR on YouTube. There is obviously still some work to be done, but it's definitely impressive how this mod makes Resident Evil 2 Remake almost feel like a native VR game.
As already mentioned, this new mod is compatible with all RE Engine games. Brian Tate shared a video showcasing Resident Evil 3 remake running with this mod, which looks just as good with VR as Resident Evil 2 Remake.
Praydog also shared a video of his Monster Hunter Rise demo VR test, which you can check out below.
Resident Evil 4 is the first entry in the long-running series by Capcom to receive an official VR version, and it is not known if it will be followed by ports of other entries in the series. The game is currently available on Oculus Quest 2.
Explore the iconic world of Resident Evil 4 in this all-new version, entirely made for VR. Step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Find your way through a rural village in Europe, come face to face with challenging enemies, and uncover secrets and gameplay that have revolutionized the entire survival horror genre. Battle horrific creatures infected by the Las Plagas parasite and face off against aggressive enemies including mind-controlled villagers and discover their connection to Los Illuminados, the cult behind the abduction
Key Features
- New and unique VR interactions that put you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, now entirely in first-person.
- Immersive VR environments that pull you into the mysterious world of RE 4.
- Stunning, high-resolution graphics rebuilt for VR.
