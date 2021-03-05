Resident Evil Village Ray Tracing to Require AMD RX 6800 XT GPU
Resident Evil Village is only two months and two days away from its planned May 7th launch date. Earlier this week, during the unveil event of its RX 6700 XT GPU, AMD revealed to have partnered with CAPCOM to add ray tracing features and AMD Fidelity FX effects to the game's PC version.
According to this page on AMD's website, though, Resident Evil Village will actually require an AMD RX 6800 XT GPU to run its ray tracing features. The CPU requirement (AMD Ryzen 5 1600) is pretty low, on the other hand, and remains the same with or without ray tracing.
We've partnered with Capcom to utilize raytracing and AMD FidelityFX to enhance the atmosphere and next-generation visuals in Resident Evil Village. We can't wait to play #REVillage on May 7th. pic.twitter.com/VgSZiPlJvz
It is unclear whether NVIDIA users will get to enable ray tracing on their GeForce RTX graphics cards at launch. Godfall, for instance, launched its ray traced reflections as an exclusive for AMD graphics cards which lasted for three months before the latest update added support for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX GPUs. We also don't know exactly which Fidelity FX effects will be implemented in Resident Evil Village; Resident Evil 3 (powered by the RE Engine, just like the new game) supported FidelityFX CAS, though.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
Key Features:
- First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
- Combat – You must utilize numerous weapons and items against aggressive adversaries and add tools to your artillery for situations outside of battle.
- Resource Management – Keeping track of your healing items and ammo is incredibly important for survival horror. Stay well-stocked for the battles ahead.
- Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.
