Godfall Primal Update Adds New Loot, Tower of Trials Challenges, NVIDIA Ray Tracing

The first big free content update for Godfall arrives today, bringing with it new Tower of Trials challenges, powerful Primal Items, Ascension Levels for those who have hit the regular level cap, and more. You can check out a quick video overview of the upcoming Primal Update, below.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Gaming Laptops Powered Massive Cryptocurrency Mining Farm Spotted in China, Over Hundreds of Ampere Laptops

Here’s a rundown of all the new content included in the Godfall Primal Update:

Ascension Levels - Now let you power up even after you’ve reached the level cap, granting you new Ascension Powers and Ascension Bonuses.

Primal Items - Add a compelling dimension to loot hunting, injecting a massive buff to the item’s primary trait as a new loot modifier. You’ll be able to view the impact of these effects with our new Detailed Player Stats Screen.

Tower of Trials - Both regular and Ascended versions of the tower received a substantial overhaul and expanded content including fresh new objectives, better rewards, greater challenges, and surprise events that will force you to adapt and test your builds. This increased difficulty will definitely make good use of your new Ascension Levels and Primal modifiers. Ascended ToT & ToT now have you pick Banes, which are negative effects on the player. The harder the Bane, the better the loot bonus! Ascended ToT is the only way to get Primal Items Ascended ToT is now heavily condensed: 30 Trials instead of 100, and provides many more keys per Trial surpassed.

Dreamstones - Dreamstones have undergone extensive changes, including improved loot targeting and increased Electrum rewards. We’ve also added an entirely new class of items called Volatile Dreamstones that can further improve your rewards.

Zenun Shopkeeper - Zenun is now an in-game vendor that lets you buy weapons with your in-game resources to gear up for your challenge runs. Head to the Sanctum to see what Zenun has available for you today!

The Primal Update also adds NVIDIA ray tracing for those with GeForce RTX cards (previously only folks with AMD GPUs could use ray tracing). If you need to know about every little bug fix and tweak included in Godfall ver. 2.4.44, you can check out the full patch notes here.

Godfall is available now on PC and PS5.