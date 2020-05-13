Capcom Projects Biggest-Ever Software Sales by Releasing Multiple Major Titles Before March 31, 2020

Capcom projects its current fiscal year to be the biggest-ever for them and aims to set a new record of 28 million units in software sales.

The Japanese publisher and developer just released an overview of strategies and plans for its current fiscal year, and one of the important themes for the company is to set a new software sales record by releasing “multiple major titles”, pursuing ongoing sales for major titles from past years, and promoting a digital strategy via the expansion of sales regions and flexible pricing.

Resident Evil 8 Reportedly the Darkest, Most Gruesome Entry Yet, Fans May be Shocked

As for the ongoing sales for major recent titles, in the same presentation, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter World sales have surpassed 15.5 million units, while last month’s Resident Evil 3 Remake has already sold more than 2.5 million units globally across all platforms.

Back in March of this year, we reported that Capcom is said to be releasing four big titles before March 31, including the above mentioned Resident Evil 3 and another Resident Evil installment. What new Resident Evil title you say? Well, this might very well be the rumored rebooted Resident Evil 8, which is said to be heavily inspired by 2005’s Resident Evil 4 and will allegedly be the most shocking installment to date.

Resident Evil 8 has yet to be officially announced, but recent rumors claim that the title is slated for a release in the first quarter of 2021. If the rumors are true, Capcom will soon announce the title.

With Resident Evil 3 accounted for, and the other major title possibly being Resident Evil 8, this leaves 2 other major games to be released before March 31. Which other major titles do you expect Capcom to release? Do you expect them to release new installments of dormant franchises? Would you rather see them release new IPs? Hit the comments down below.