Forspoken Showcased in Stunning New Gameplay Videos

During yesterday's State of Play live stream, Square Enix showcased the new open world action RPG from Final Fantasy XV developer Luminous Productions, Forspoken.

The new Worlds Collide gameplay trailer give us a brief look at Frey's combat prowess, including Storm Dart (which emits electrical energy) and Eagre (which lets the protagonist command barriers of water).

Forspoken fans also have another gameplay video to watch today, provided by Game Informer as part of their exclusive monthly coverage. This is focused on showcasing the various magic spells that Frey can cast against foes.

Square Enix recently delayed Forspoken, citing the need for further polish. The game will support Microsoft's DirectStorage API on PC; we'll know more about that and other tech features after an upcoming GDC 2022 developer session.