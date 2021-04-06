Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Now Available for Download on PC

As previously announced, the Open Beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse is now available for download on PC (via Steam) ahead of the scheduled test due to begin tomorrow at 11 PM Pacific Time. It will end on Saturday, April 10th at the same time.

As a reminder, this multiplayer mode will launch alongside Resident Evil Village on May 7th as part of the same package. You will need to use your CAPCOM ID in order to play, so make sure to have that in handy or register an account if you haven't already. Also, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, a PlayStation Plus subscription will be required, and the same is true on Xbox One and Xbox Serie S|X for Xbox Live Gold.

