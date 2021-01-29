Resident Evil Re:Verse Gameplay Shows Off Bloody Action and Strange Presentation

Last week Capcom announced Resident Evil Village would launch with the free multiplayer deathmatch game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, and response was mixed. Resident Evil and multiplayer has never been a great combination, and Re:Verse looks pretty slapped together in some respects, with maps and character models from previous RE games seemingly being directly recycled. But hey, we only saw a short trailer! Maybe this is the kind of game that needs to grow on you? Well, the Resident Evil Re:Verse beta kicked off yesterday, and some footage has made its way online courtesy of YouTuber KendoGunSop, which you can check out below.

Hmmm, still don’t know if I’m sold. Granted, I’d say the game looks more fast-paced and fun than last year’s super-tiresome Resident Evil Resistance, but there’s some pretty strange things going on with the game’s presentation. For instance, in order to make their re-used RE2 and RE3 maps feel less claustrophobic, it seems like they’ve shrunk all the characters – doorways are now gigantic and desks and tables come up to Claire Redfield’s shoulders. Everyone just moves unnaturally fast too. It’s…odd. At least it seems like it’s possible to turn off the ugly cell-shading from the Re:Verse trailer.

Need to know more about Resident Evil Re:Verse? Here’s the game’s official description…

Resident Evil Re:Verse is a thank you bonus to fans features striking comic-style visuals and sets popular Resident Evil characters against each other in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a fan-favorite roster, each with their own unique skillsets to master. A fight to the death that all Resident Evil fans can enjoy! In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person deathmatch battles. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons. Take part in 5-minute Deathmatches, where the player with the most points wins! Use the weapons and items you find to take down even more powerful enemies!

Resident Evil Re:Verse hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 alongside Resident Evil Village on May 17. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility.