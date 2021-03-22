The Resident Evil franchise is officially 25 years old as of today, and Capcom is celebrating with a bunch of new announcements! First up, Capcom will be dropping a new Resident Evil Showcase video in April. No word on what it will include yet, but you can bet on new Resident Evil Village footage and perhaps even the announcement of a new project (the last Showcase gave us our first look at Resident Evil Re:Verse).

A new Resident Evil Showcase is dropping this April! We don’t want to spoil any surprises, so we’ll leave it to all of you to speculate on what this upcoming presentation might contain. If you’re itching for tasty new info, keep an eye on Resident Evil social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest.

Next, Resident Evil Re:Verse is getting a new open beta. Capcom previously held a closed beta for the multiplayer game shipping with RE Village, but now everyone will have a chance to test it out. Also, for the first time, PC players can try out the game as well! Just register a Capcom ID to get in on the beta.

Resident Evil Village Has a Lot More Weapons Than RE7, Says CAPCOM

The high-octane action of Resident Evil Re:Verse is getting an open beta, as well! If you missed the closed beta or simply want to know what the game is all about, this new open beta will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam from April 7th to April 11th. If you still have a beta download from the closed beta test, all you need to do is download an automatic update when the beta goes live, and you’re all set. If you’re just jumping in, you can begin pre-loading the open beta starting on April 5th.

Capcom has also announced Resident Evil Village will be playable on Google Stadia on Day One. Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will also available as a “free” Stadia Pro game on April 1.

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Re:Verse launch as a package on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on May 7.