Resident Evil Movie Reboot to Debut on September 3rd

Deadline is reporting that a date has been set, albeit unofficially, for the theatrical debut of the Resident Evil movie reboot. According to the online magazine's sources, the film is set to launch on September 3rd in the United States (which is a Holiday, Labor Day, in the USA).

We don't know much about the Resident Evil movie reboot, other than it's being produced by Constantin just like the original series but is otherwise not connected to Milla Jovovich's movies. It's supposed to be an 'origin story' set around the events of the first game (Raccoon City, 1998).

The cast is a pretty interesting one, at any rate, with Claire Redfield played by Kaya Scodelario(Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Spinning Out) and her brother Chris Redfield played by Robbie Amell (The Flash, X-Files, A Series of Unfortunate Events), while Albert Wesker is played by Tom Hopper (Black Sails, Game of Thrones, The Umbrella Academy) and Dr. WIlliam Birkin by Neal McDonough (Captain America: The First Avenger, Suits, Yellowstone, Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow). Ada Wong and Jill Valentine will be played by Lily Gao (The Expanse, The Handmaid's Tale) and Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Stranger, Brave New World), respectively, while the most controversial casting choice among fans could very well be that of Leon Scott Kennedy, as actor Avan Jogia (Ghost Wars, Shaft, Zombieland: Double Tap) doesn't much look like the character we've seen in the games.

The Resident Evil movie reboot is directed and written by Johannes Roberts. CAPCOM isn't directly involved with the production, though of course they're about to release Resident Evil Village in early May, which means this could be an absolutely huge year for the brand if both products are well received. There's an entirely separate Netflix series in production, too, but we don't know yet when that will be released.