Resident Evil 4 VR Announced Exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2

During yesterday's showcase dedicated to Resident Evil Village, CAPCOM also briefly announced a surprise project: Resident Evil 4 VR.

The Japanese developer has partnered with Oculus and Armature Studio (ReCore, Dead Star) to release Resident Evil 4 VR exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 device.

Facebook Reality Labs VP of Content Mike Verdu stated:

We’re thrilled for you to experience the world of Resident Evil 4 in a new medium—one where the immersion of a first-person perspective, Touch controllers, and no shortage of technical ingenuity will bring new depth to what you know and love about this highly acclaimed game.

New gameplay footage and details on Resident Evil 4 VR will be shared during the upcoming Oculus Gaming Showcase, scheduled to air on April 21st at 3 PM Pacific Time via Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

To this day, Resident Evil 4 remains the most critically acclaimed franchise entry with an average Metacritic score of 96. Originally released back in 2005 for the Nintendo GameCube, the survival horror game eventually launched later that year on PlayStation 2 and then on many other platforms, from PC to Wii, Android, iOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It's on PC that Resident Evil 4 got a whole new life, though, thanks to mods like the HD Project.

Recent rumors suggest that a brand new remake is in development at CAPCOM, too, though it may not be released until 2023.