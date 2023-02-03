Resident Evil 4 Ashley Team-Up Action and Cabin Defense Shown in 12+ Minutes of Gameplay

The Resident Evil 4 remake arrives in less than two months, and Capcom is keeping hype levels high with the reveal of their most significant chunk of gameplay yet (delivered via Game Informer). This new gameplay is drawn from Chapter 5 of the new RE4, although that doesn’t seem to correspond to Chapter 5 in the original game. This gameplay takes place in and around the church and outskirts of the village and culminates in the iconic cabin defense scene (all of which happened in Chapter 2 of the original game).

We get a peek at the revamped team-up mechanics between Leon and Ashley, with the latter being boosted to higher ledges and dropping ladders TLOU style. That said, you still have to keep an eye on Ashley, as we see her being carried away by an enemy at one point. The footage also gives us a peek at the game's new sidequests, which are started by picking up specific blue fliers and then turned in for rewards from the Merchant. Everything culminates in the cabin defense sequence, which looks more or less the same as before, except there is now an intimidating bull-headed hammer-wielding enemy to contend with. You can check it all out for yourself, below.

The footage also provides a peek at the map for the village section of the game (click the image for full resolution).

Looking good! There has been some criticism of the game’s rain effects (with all the usual hyperbole attached), but that's something that can easily be tweaked before launch. Overall, the atmosphere looks impressive (I really like the drifting/blowing mist in some scenes) and the intensity hasn’t been toned down a bit. Expectations are high for this one, but it looks like Capcom is doing RE4 justice.

Resident Evil 4 arrives on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 24. What are your thoughts on what you’ve seen so far?