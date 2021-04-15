Resident Evil Village is Bringing Back Mercenaries Mode, Hour-Long Demo Coming Soon

Resident Evil Village arrives in only three weeks, and Capcom has revealed a ton of new information about the game via their latest Resident Evil Showcase. First up, we have a new trailer, which shows off more of the titular village, new monsters, another appearance by Chris Redfield, some Lady Dimitrescu blood sucking, and more. Oh, and yes, in case there was any doubt, an Umbrella Corp. connection is teased as well. Check it all out for yourself, below.

Resident Evil Village Upgrade and Hunting Mechanics Unveiled

Capcom also made the surprise announcement that the well-loved Mercenaries multiplayer mode is returning with Resident Evil Village. This time around, there will be a shop for buying new weapons, and a variety of special abilities to collect that will boost your abilities in various ways. Get your first peek at the new Mercenaries mode, below.

Finally, Capcom also detailed the game's upcoming demos. The next full demo will be available on all platforms, and will allow you to play unrestricted through either the Village or Castle areas (you have to choose one) for up to one hour. The demo will only be available for one day, so you’ll have to jump on during the following times…

North America

Resident Evil Village to Feature an Unlockable “Randomizer” Difficulty Mode

May 1 at 5pm PT to May 2 at 5pm PT

Europe

May 2 at 2am CEST to May 3 at 2am CEST

Asia

May 3 at 8am HKT to May 4 at 8am HKT

Just can’t wait to play? Well, if you’re a PS4 or PS5 owner, you can get a head start. PlayStation owners will be able to check out the Village and Castle sections for 30 minutes apiece on separate days. Here’s when you can check out the Village…

North America

April 17 at 5pm PT to April 18 at 1am PT

Europe

April 18 at 7pm CEST to April 19 at 3am CEST

Asia

April 18 at 5pm HKT to April 19 at 1am HKT

…and here’s when you can play the Castle section.

North America

April 24 at 5pm PT to April 25 at 1am PT

Europe

April 25 at 7pm CEST to April 26 at 3am CEST

Asia

April 25 at 5pm HKT to April 26 at 1am HKT

You can pre-load the new Resident Evil Village demo on PS4/PS5 right now and players on other platforms will be able to do so on April 29.

Resident Evil Village shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on May 7.