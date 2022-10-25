Menu
Resident Evil 2 Remake DLSS / FSR 2.0 / XeSS Mod Showcased in New Video

Francesco De Meo
Oct 25, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT
Resident Evil 2 Remake

The Resident Evil 2 remake is soon to get NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS support thanks to an impressive mod that is currently in the works.

The new mod, which will be the first one to implement support for the upscaling technologies from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel in a game that does not natively support any of them, is in the works by Praydog and PureDank, as confirmed in a new video shared by Flat2VR on YouTube. Sadly, no release date for the mod has been confirmed so far, but it's definitely an exciting development, especially if this can be replicated in other games.

A HUGE achievement as one of the first games to ever get full DLSS / FSR2 & XeSS support modded in a game to improve performance. It should also greatly enhance the experience & visuals of playing the RE games in VR.

The Resident Evil 2 remake launched back in 2019 on PC and consoles and marked the beginning of Capcom's remaking efforts for its series that will culminate next year with the release of the remake of the fourth entry in the series. The remake is a very polished game that is very respectful of the original, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Resident Evil 2 is a polished, respectful remake of a survival horror classic that probably would have benefitted from a slightly more daring approach. Hints of a braver revamp are sprinkled throughout, but it doesn’t take the risks necessary to join the canon of truly great video game remakes. Make no mistake though, if you loved the original Resident Evil 2, you’ll likely love the remake, and new players who can tolerate a few old-school quirks ought to have a gruesome good time as well.

