Remedy Announces Control Multiplayer Spinoff Codenamed Condor, Published By 505 Games

News broke today of an upcoming cooperative PvE title codenamed Condor in the works from Remedy Entertainment that will take part in some relation with the universe of Control (and by relation, Alan Wake).

The upcoming 4-player cooperative PvE (player vs environment) title is codenamed Condor and will be built on Remedy's proprietary Northlight engine. In the agreement recently signed by Remedy, 505 Games will split the development and marketing investments as well as the future net revenues generated by this multiplayer project (with an initial development budget of EUR 25 million).

The upcoming Condor project from Remedy Entertainment is currently announced as a next-gen exclusive title with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC platforms in the works. The Northlight engine remains the backbone of Remedy Entertainment's software lineup, from Control and Quantum Break to the upcoming CrossFire X Story Mode.

In addition, 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more detail in the future.

A second, untitled game related to Control is coming but details are scarce at this time. Whether this is in relation to the pair of AAA titles said to be developed in cooperation with Epic Games or something brand new for the team is still something we are looking into.

If you're stuck waiting for more news on Condor and haven't had the chance to check out Control, a 1080P60 Performance Mode streaming version is available on most devices thanks to the recent rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming. The streaming version of Remedy Entertainment's Control is based upon the Xbox Series X version and is currently available in 22 countries with a recommended bandwidth requirement of 10Mbps minimum with a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection on supported devices.