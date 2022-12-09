Crime Boss: Rockay City Is a Star-Studded Co-Op Crime FPS Due in March for PC, Later for Consoles

At The Game Awards 2022, publisher 505 Games unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City, a star-studded co-op crime first-person shooter game due on March 28th, 2023 for PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Console versions will be released later next year. Pre-orders for the PC version are already open with a huge 40% discount valid until 4 PM GMT on December 10th. After that time, the pre-order discount will drop to 20% until the game is released.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is being developed by Brno-based developer INGAME STUDIOSs. It's the first we've heard of them, though according to the studio website, it is a 70+ team of veterans who worked on titles like Vietcong, Hidden & Dangerous 2, the Mafia series, the Arma series, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Dead Trigger, Shadowguns series, UFO, Silent Hill: Downpour, Cold War, and Vigor.

The game is set in the 90s. Rockay City is a fictional Florida city where protagonist Travis Baker makes a bid to become the city's next crimelord after the recent demise of the former one. Travis Baker is played by Michael Madsen, who is joined by an ensemble cast of 90s stars like Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Damion Poiter, and Vanilla Ice.

Basinger, Rooker, Poiter and Glover are on Baker's team, while Trejo and Vanilla Ice will be rivals gang bosses and Chuck Norris will be, obviously, the righteous sheriff of Rockay City.

Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games, said in a statement:

The sheer volume of talent involved both in front of camera and behind the development of Crime Boss: Rockay City is hugely exciting for 505 to be part of. We’re thrilled to bring this truly exceptional organised crime game to gamers globally.

Gameplay-wise, the press release mentions turf wars, robberies, and crazy side stories. Crime Boss: Rockay City is said to feature both a single player campaign and a PvE cooperative multiplayer where up to four players will band together to execute 'thrilling hits and heists'.

Crime Boss: Rockay City was teased last week with a brief video where Michael Madsen himself showed up at the supposed front desk of The Game Awards, dropping a 'lost wallet' for host Geoff Keighley after declaring himself his number one fan. The wallet included a QR code that sent fans to check out the game's teaser website.

