Control 2 Announced For PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S

Control 2 is officially in development for PC and consoles, Remedy Entertainment announced today, and it will be co-developed and co-published by 505 Games as part of a new agreement between the two companies.

The second entry in the series, which was previously known as Codename Heron, will be a full-blown sequel to the original built on Remedy's proprietary Northlight engine, as confirmed on Remedy's official website, and will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date, which is likely not getting announced anytime soon, as the game is still in the conceptual stage.

Control 2’s initial development budget amounts to EUR 50 million, and Remedy will retain the ownership of the game’s intellectual property. The development, marketing, and post-launch investments as well as the future net revenues generated by the game will be equally split between 505 Games and Remedy. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and it will be built on Remedy’s proprietary Northlight® engine and tools. Remedy will publish the game on the PC platform and 505 Games will publish it on the console platforms. The project is currently in concept stage.

Concept art from Control 2 has also been shared alongside the announcement. It can be found right below.

Control 2 launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.