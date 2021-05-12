Control Dev Team Moves onto Rumored Alan Wake Sequel and a “New, Exciting” Project

Remedy Entertainment has a lot on its plate, and the company's most recent earnings report included details on how their many projects are progressing. For those that haven’t been keeping up, Remedy currently has five projects on their plate – CrossfireX, the free-to-play co-op game Vanguard, a pair of titles funded by Epic Games, heavily rumored to be set in the Alan Wake universe, and a “next big thing” fresh IP. Well, according to Remedy, the Control team has moved on to new things and CrossfireX is almost complete, allowing them to ramp up production on their new projects…

Almost all of our internal Control developers have moved on to work on other Remedy projects, including a new, exciting early-phase project. The Crossfire team is finalizing the single-player operations for Smilegate’s CrossfireX and Crossfire HD. With both of these games launching in 2021, this is a significant year for Crossfire. Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games is soon moving into full production, and the second, smaller-scale game continues in full production mode. With Vanguard, our free-to-play co-op game project, we have now defined many of the core elements of the game. Development progresses at a good pace, internal playtesting continues, and we are starting the next phase of closed gameplay testing.

Sounds like exciting things are afoot! Only a couple of months ago Remedy said the Epic AAA title (which, again, is rumored to be Alan Wake 2) was still in pre-production, so things are moving pretty fast. Here’s hoping we don’t have to wait too long to get a first look at the game.

What do you think? Which of Remedy’s upcoming projects are you most interested in? How do you think CrossfireX will turn out? Are you hyped for Alan Wake 2 or are you perhaps more into that “exciting” mystery project?