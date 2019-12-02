Hideo Kojima: If I Would do a Death Stranding Sequel with Reedus, I “Would Start From Zero”

Hideo Kojima has hinted at the possibility of a Death Stranding sequel in the future with Norman Reedus.

After 4 hours of development, Kojima released its new game, Death Stranding, for PlayStation 4. While Kojima’s ‘stranding’ game isn’t for everyone, the game received generally favorable reviews from the critics. The game’s cast is impressive with The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus serving as the game’s main protagonist and Mads Mikkelsen as its antagonist.

In a newly published interview with Vulture, Kojima talked about his latest game, his intentions, his desire for players to find connection and working with Norman Reedus. During the game’s development, Kojima and Reedus have become close friends, and in the final part of the interview, the Death Stranding creator mentioned that if he would make a sequel with Reedus, he “would start from zero.”

Death Stranding is available globally now for the PlayStation 4 and is slated for a PC release next year.

