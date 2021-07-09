Death Stranding Director’s Cut to Feature Very Hard Mode, One Hour of New Music

Death Stranding Director's Cut is going to feature a new difficulty level, Hideo Kojima confirmed today.

On his Official Twitter profile, the legendary game designer confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of his latest game will feature a Very Hard difficulty mode. It is not yet clear if it is the same Very Hard difficulty seen in the PC version or a brand new one balanced around the many combat updates featured in the Director's Cut.

Additionally, composer Ludvig Forssell confirmed that he wrote about an hour of new music for the Director's Cut. Some of these tracks are among the composer's favorite.

I wrote about an hour of new music for the DIRECTOR’S CUT of #DeathStranding, including some of my absolute favorite tracks for the game!

Can’t wait for everyone to hear it! https://t.co/qS8w05SLCJ — Ludvig Forssell (@Ludvig_Forssell) July 9, 2021

Death Stranding Director's Cut will be a rather substantial update, featuring improved visuals and combat, extra missions, an extended storyline, and more.

Tomorrow is in your hands. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in the definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline and much more.

Death Stranding Director's Cut launches on PlayStation 5 on September 24th worldwide.