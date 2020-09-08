Death Stranding PC 1.03 Update Introduces DLSS Support for NVIDIA Ampere GPUs, Ultra Performance Preset for 8K Resolution

The PC version of Death Stranding has been recently updated to better support the upcoming NVIDIA Ampere GPUs.

The 1.03 update adds DLSS support for the NVIDIA Ampere GPUs, according to the extremely short update notes.

Update v 1.03 is out now on Steam! This is a very minor update, adding NVIDIA DLSS support for NVIDIA Ampere GPUs.

According to online reports, the Death Stranding 1.03 does introduce an Ultra Performance DLSS preset created for 8K resolution. This preset is apparently not visible as of now, since there needs to be a driver update from NVIDIA, but it seems like this preset will also be available for the Turing cards, only that they will not be able to run it at 8K well.

This update made the game able to recognize 8K resolution, it was previously limited to 4K. It also adds the Ultra Performance DLSS preset created specifically for 8K, it's not visible in the game because it requires an Nvidia driver update. It's not really an Ampere exclusive update, the new DLSS preset will work on Turing when the driver is available, it's just that it won't run very well at 8K DLSS without a 3080/3090.

The PC version of Death Stranding is the best way to enjoy the game right now, featuring multiple graphics options obviously not available in the PlayStation 4 version, such as Ultrawide resolution support and NVIDIA DLSS support.

With production values that are through the roof and an extremely engaging story, Death Stranding is among Hideo Kojima's best games. The moment-to-moment gameplay, however, falls short due to its repetitiveness, and the long stretches without any real action make it difficult to recommend the game to all open-world fans. Death Stranding is something different, and only approaching it with an open mind will reveal the brilliance of its themes, its characters and its hauntingly beautiful dystopian world.

Death Stranding is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.