Death Stranding 2 will be Released in 2024 According to Senior Artist Profile

The title is pretty straightforward. This leak talks about the upcoming release dates of some PlayStation titles. This information was found by PCGameAbout, and it highlights a PlayStation Studios Visual Arts senior artist's release dates for Death Stranding 2 and an upcoming First Person Shooter by PlayStation as well as Firewall Ultra.

According to the profile of the artist Frank Alberti in ArtStation, the release date for Death Stranding 2 and the unnamed First Person Shooter will be at some point in 2024.

PCGameAbout also speculates that the "upcoming first-person shooter" mentioned on Aliberti's page is most likely engaged in Firewalk Studios, which concluded an exclusive agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2021 to release its first AAA-class multiplayer game under its wing. Currently, that's the only FPS project that Sony's PlayStation Studios are involved in.

Of course, the real focus of the attention would be the release date for Death Stranding 2. A game that's been stated to be more than just a "Regular Sequel" by the game's creator Hideo Kojima. He also teased that technological advancements will allow new features to be added. While no release date has been announced for this project, a 2024 release window wouldn't be out of the question.

Death Stranding 2 is currently in development for PlayStation 5. The game will use the Decima Engine and will be exclusively available on the PS5. Although, given the availability of the first game on PC, we wouldn't be surprised if the sequel eventually arrived on the platform. Especially considering that Death Stranding was released on PC only eight months after it was released on PS4.

There's also a film adaptation of the game in the works. Hideo Kojima will produce alongside Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Productions (Barbarian), which is also financing the project. Despite this, the film will not be treated as your usual film project, as it is the tradition by this point.