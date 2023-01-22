Redfall Price Leaked by Known Leaker and It Doesn’t Come Cheap

From the looks of it, the European launch price of Redfall has surfaced online, and it doesn't come cheap.

The pricing of Arkane's Redfall and its deluxe edition was leaked by known deals leaker 'Billbil-Kun' on Twitter earlier today. For those not familiar with this leaker, 'Billbil-Kun' has been spot on when leaking new PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass games.

According to the leaker, Redfall will launch on Xbox Series X for € 79.99 with an upgrade to the Deluxe Edition being available for € 29,99 - quite a steep price compared to previous recent Xbox game releases. Of course, this is merely the pricing in Europe and we don't know the price of the game in other countries just yet. On the other hand, prices generally don't differ that much.

Redfall Upgrade to Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X) - 29,99€ pic.twitter.com/vhW4n3LnBp — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 20, 2023

Back in October of last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer already hinted at the possibility of price hikes in the near future. "I do think at some point we'll have to raise the prices on certain things, but going into this holiday, we thought it was important to maintain the prices", the Xbox boss said.

An exact release date for Redfall has yet to be announced, but recent rumors suggest that the game is releasing this May, and it's likely that Microsoft and Bethesda will be announcing the game's release date during this month's Developers Showcase.

Announced during Microsoft's and Bethesda's Xbox showcase in 2021, Redfall was first slated for a release in 2022 but was later delayed into 2023.

"Here at Arkane Austin, we've decided to delay the launch of Redfall", the dev team at Arkane wrote upon the delay announcement last year. "The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon."