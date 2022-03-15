[Updated: Confirmed] Leaked Xbox Game Pass Games For March Include F1 2021, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk, and More

[Update] The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of March 2022 have just been confirmed by Microsoft. New titles will be added starting March 17 with F1 2022 being added on March 24th.

[Original story] The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of March has reportedly been leaked.

AMD Unveils Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU For $449 US, Also Intros AM4 Desktop Refresh Starting at $99 US, Launch Next Month

The leak comes from credible French deals leaker ‘billbil-kun’, who often posts on French deals site ‘dealabs.com’. The leaker has a proven track record when it comes to leaking upcoming PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass titles.

Just in time for the start of the new F1 season this week, the next wave of Xbox Game Pass offerings is said to include F1 2021, in addition to The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk, Weird West, Shredders, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and Norco. Interesting to note is that, at the moment of writing, both F1 2019 and F1 2020 are on Xbox Game Pass. F1 2019, however, will soon be removed from the service.

Of course, F1 2021 is the biggest new addition to Microsoft’s game subscription service, but there are other interesting titles among these new additions, most notably The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk – a challenging tactical RPG from independent French studio Artefacts Studio.

As always with these ‘leaks’ and rumors, please take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. On the other hand, this leaker has a solid track record when it comes to leaking games in advance. We’re pretty sure that Microsoft will confirm this next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles in the coming days.

FOr more information about Microsoft's popular game subscription service, please visit the official Game Pass website right here. The service currently includes over 100 high-quality titles.