Redfall To Release On May 2nd Worldwide – Rumor

The release date for Redfall, Arkane's next game, is supposedly getting announced later this month, but it seems like the game will indeed release in early May, as previously suggested.

Earlier today, @eXtras1stv, who correctly revealed information regarding Xbox titles correctly in the past, revealed that Arkane's next title will release on May 2nd, 2023, a release date that is in line with previous rumors. Brad Sams, who revealed the Xbox Series S before its official announcement, also teased this release date in a not-so-cryptic tweet.

👀🔥 Si quedaba alguna duda, ya se puede confirmar al 100% Redfall con fecha de lanzamiento para el 2 de Mayo de 2023. pic.twitter.com/cj33h8IGcE — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) January 13, 2023

🟥🍁🥈🇾🇹 — Brad Sams (@bdsams) January 13, 2023

While the Redfall's releasing in early May now seems almost assured, we have to take this release date with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. As stated above, the game's official release date is supposedly getting announced during this month's Xbox Developer Direct, so we won't have to wait much longer to learn exactly when Arkane's next title will release.

Redfall launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We will keep you updated on the game's release date as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane’s legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.

The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires’ appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry.